Ipswich Town have made tentative enquiries regarding Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett, according to reporter Lee Ryder.

Ipswich Town are in the market for some late additions to the ranks before tonight’s 11pm deadline. A striker is the main priority, but other areas could be added to if opportunities arise.

Kieran McKenna is hoping to have a side capable of maintaining the fight for promotion from the Championship. The Tractor Boys sit 2nd in the table as it stands, just a point ahead of Southampton and 10 behind Leicester City with a game in hand.

Now, enquiries regarding a deal for Newcastle United man Paul Dummett have emerged. Writing on X, reporter Lee Ryder says Ipswich Town have made ‘tentative’ approaches over a possible swoop, though the Magpies have resisted to date.

New: #nufc have had tentative enquiries for Paul Dummett from Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town but Newcastle have so far resisted. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) February 1, 2024

32-year-old Dummett is on the fringes of Eddie Howe’s squad but is a key leader and long-serving player. Since coming through the youth ranks, the Welshman has played 209 times for Newcastle United across all competitions.

A Magpies mainstay

Dummett has spent his entire career with Newcastle United. After playing much of his football at left-back, he offers cover at the heart of defence nowadays, and that versatility could be of great use for Ipswich Town.

He’s still comfortable in both roles and would bring an almost unrivalled pedigree to McKenna’s squad. The vast majority of his career has been spent in the Premier League and in his only season of Championship football, he was an ever-present as the Magpies won the title.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle’s stance budges though. They’re reluctant to let players go given their struggle for signings, so it could be that Ipswich Town have to turn elsewhere in their bid to bolster their defensive ranks before tonight’s deadline.