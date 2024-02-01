Ipswich Town will not be pursuing Newcastle United’s Paul Dummett after preliminary talks, the EADT has said in a new report.

Ipswich Town are exploring the possibility of bolstering their defensive ranks on transfer deadline day. They have until 11pm tonight to do so and among those eyed up is Newcastle United man Dummett.

The 32-year-old is on the fringes of the Magpies’ squad but in initial reports of Town’s interest, it was said that the Premier League side had resisted their tentative enquiries. Now, a further update has emerged on the matter.

The EADT states that Ipswich Town have decided they will not be pursuing a move for Dummett following their brief discussions over a move.

Leeds United have since been credited with an interest in the Welshman. The Tractor Boys’ Championship promotion rivals are determined to add to their options at the back today but time will tell how genuine their interest in Newcastle mainstay Dummett is.

Clear for Leeds to swoop?

With Ipswich Town said to be opting against a pursuit, it could pave the way for Leeds United to swoop in. They’re in dire need of more options in defence and with Dummett offering a reliable and experienced option at left-back or centre-back, he could be a valuable signing.

However, with Newcastle said to have resisted Town’s interest in a deal, you would think it’s likely that the Whites get the same response. Nevertheless, there’s no harm in putting the feelers out to see if something could be struck.

Dummett would be a strong signing at Championship level. He’s spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League and as a reliable option in two positions, his versatility could go a long way for a side as short on defensive options as Leeds United.