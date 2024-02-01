, Ipswich Town make breakthrough in striker pursuit, loan deal for 31-year-old agreed

1 February 2024
Ipswich Town have reached an agreement over the loan signing of Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, according to reporter Mark McAdam.

Ipswich Town have been among the numerous clubs pursuing towering striker Moore this month. Speculation has been constant and earlier today, it was reported that he was set to stay with Bournemouth.

However, the Cherries look set to sign Turkish striker Enes Unal, and that appears to have been a turning point in the battle for Moore.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has revealed that Ipswich Town have agreed a loan deal for the 31-year-old striker. The move is subject to the completion of Bournemouth’s swoop for the aforementioned Unal, who is now undergoing a medical in Madrid.

Should the move go through, the Tractor Boys’ deal for Moore includes promotion bonuses. Kieran McKenna’s side are currently 2nd in the Championship and will be looking to fend off those below them in the table in the fight for a place in the Premier League.

A breakthrough, at last

With constant rumours regarding Moore’s future, it seems things are finally reaching a conclusion. Should Unal’s move to Bournemouth be completed, the path should be clear for Ipswich Town’s swoop to go through.

Championship rivals Sunderland and Cardiff City have also been heavily linked, but a return to Portman Road awaits.

Moore of course spent time with the Tractor Boys previously. He joined in 2017 from Forest Green Rovers but failed to score in his 11 outings, then heading to Barnsley permanently after a fruitful loan at Oakwell. The Welsh international has been an EFL mainstay since and has found form at just about every club, so this marks a statement signing for Ipswich Town.

Should the deal go through, it could finally conclude Town’s lengthy striker hunt.

