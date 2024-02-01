Ipswich Town target Jessic Ngankam has completed a move to FSV Mainz, it has been confirmed on Thursday morning.

Ipswich Town have been on the hunt for a new striker this month. It’s a priority heading into the final stages of the window, even after bringing in Iraqi talent Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon on a permanent basis.

George Hirst is injured, Freddie Ladapo has been loaned and Dane Scarlett was recalled by Spurs. It has left Kieran McKenna light on options at the top of the pitch at a busy stage of the Championship season, though they’re still looking to address the shortage.

Plenty of names have been linked, one being German youth international Jessic Ngankam. However, the striker has now seen a move elsewhere confirmed.

Ngankam remains in his native Germany, joining FSV Mainz on a loan deal until the end of the season. The move was made official on Thursday morning, meaning Ipswich Town can officially cross off another potential transfer target.

Der 1. FSV Mainz 05 verstärkt sich für die Rückrunde mit Jessic Ngankam. Der 23-jährige Angreifer kommt bis Saisonende auf Leihbasis von Eintracht Frankfurt. — 1. FSV Mainz 05 (@1FSVMainz05) February 1, 2024

Race against time

January deadline day is always a hectic one, with clubs battling to strike important deals before embarking on the remainder of the campaign. It’s no different for Ipswich Town as they look to recruit some new players to help them in their promotion push.

Al-Hamadi’s signing was welcomed with open arms but more depth is still needed up top. Town will be hoping to zero in on their targets today, but Ngankam’s move highlights it might not prove to be plain sailing for the Portman Road outfit.

They have until 11pm to get new players through the door, so the Ipswich Town recruitment team are now in a race against time to provide McKenna with the second striker signing he requires.