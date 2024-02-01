Hull City are ‘unlikely’ to bring in Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers, as per HullLive (live transfer blog, 01.02.24, 16:05).

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for the Premier League man before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Chambers, 29, has fallen out of favour at Villa Park and may depart the top flight outfit over the coming hours with West Brom keen, as per BirminghamLive.

However, HullLive claim although the Tigers have lodged an ‘enquiry’ regarding his availability, it doesn’t appear likely he will be heading to East Yorkshire this winter.

Hull City unlikely to sign defender

Hull currently have Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin in Chambers’ position and although he would have been a useful addition with his experience, it isn’t the end of the world for Liam Rosenior’s side.

The Tigers’ fresh stance could open the door for the Baggies to swoop in and land him from their Midlands rivals.

Chambers has played for Aston Villa since 2022 but has seen his game time dry up under Unai Emery over recent times. He has played only three games this term, all of which have come in the cup.

He rose up through the Southampton ranks and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Arsenal lured him to London back in 2014.

The ex-England international, who made three caps, played 122 games for the Gunners and scored five goals. He also had loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium at Middlesbrough and Fulham.

His time at Aston Villa hasn’t worked out and an exit has been touted for him now.

Hull have been busy this month and have brought in a host of new faces including Billy Sharp, Ivor Pandur, Ryan Giles, Noah Ohio and Abdulkadir Omur.