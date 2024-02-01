Hull City are the ‘most likely’ club to land Burnley winger Anass Zaroury before the end of the transfer window, reports Sacha Tavolieri.

Hull City are being linked with a late swoop for the Premier League attacker as they look to conclude their winter business.

Zaroury, 23, helped Burnley win the Championship title last season under Vincent Kompany and is expected to leave Turf Moor on loan before the deadline today.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Tavolieri on X (see below), the Tigers have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

Hull City eyeing ambitious deal

Landing Zaroury would be another big statement of intent by Hull and he would inject more quality into their attacking department as they eye promotion to the Premier League.

Liam Rosenior’s side have been busy this month and have brought in Billy Sharp, Fabio Carvalho, Ivor Pandur, Ryan Giles and Noah Ohio to boost their push for the top six.

Zaroury has struggled for regular game time with Burnley so far this term and a temporary exit to the MKM Stadium would help him get more opportunities.

He moved to England in August 2022 on a four-year deal and impressed with Burnley in his first year. He scored 11 goals in all competitions, seven of which came in the league.

The Morocco international, who has seven caps to his name to date, played for Zulte Waregem, Lommel and Charleroi before his move to the Clarets.

Time will tell whether the Tigers will be able to get a deal over the line. If they do, he will slot into their side on the right wing with Jaden Philogene on the left, and the likes of Carvalho, Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore options down the middle behind the striker.