Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram is expected to stay put beyond the end of this transfer window, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City are poised to keep hold of the stopper until the end of the season.

Ingram, 30, has made 12 appearances during the first-half of this campaign between the sticks for the Tigers, 10 of which have come in the Championship.

HullLive report he isn’t expected to be leaving today. He is under contract at the MKM Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Latest on Hull City man’s future

Ingram’s future at Hull has been flung up into the air by the arrival of Ivor Pandur from Fortuna Sittard this winter.

The High Wycombe-born man provides useful competition and depth in goal for the Tigers and keeping him isn’t the worst move in the world as they chase down promotion to the Premier League. Liam Rosenior’s side are currently sat in 8th position and are two points off the top six as they prepare for their upcoming clash this weekend at home to Millwall.

Ingram is experienced and will battle it out with Ryan Allop and new boy Pandur for the number one spot.

He moved to East Yorkshire back in 2019 and is one of the club’s longest serving players now.

The ‘keeper has been in and out of the team during his spell and has played 111 games in total, as well as having a loan stint away at Luton Town a couple of years ago to get some game time.

Ingram helped Hull win the League One title under their former manager Grant McCann back in 2021.

He has also played for the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and QPR in the past and isn’t likely to move to a new team over the course of today in this latest update.