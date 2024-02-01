Hull City have made an offer for Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are keen to lure the Premier League man to the MKM Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Chambers, 29, has fallen out of favour at Villa Park over recent times and could leave them before the 11pm deadline. West Brom have been linked with him, as per a report by BirminghamLive.

According to reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on X (via Sport Witness) the Tigers have made a move for him.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Hull City eye Aston Villa man

Chambers would give Hull more competition and depth in defence if they were to land his signature today.

Liam Rosenior currently has Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin as his options in the heart of defence.

The ex-England international, who made three caps for the Three Lions earlier in his career, can also play right-back meaning he would compete with Lewie Coyle and Cyrus Christie for a place in the team too.

Chambers is a product of the Southampton academy and broke into their first-team as a youngster before going on to play 25 times.

Arsenal lured him away in 2014 just a couple of months after they beat Hull in the FA Cup final. He went on to make 122 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, as well as having loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium at Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Aston Villa signed him in January 2022 and he has since made 31 outings for the Midlands outfit.

His game time under Unai Emery has dried up now though and an exit this winter would help him get some more opportunities.

Hull are 8th in the table and are two points off the play-offs as they prepare to face Millwall this Saturday.