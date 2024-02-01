Hull City could loan out striker Tyrell Sellars-Fleming to League Two today, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City may let the attacker head out the exit door on a temporary basis before the end of the transfer window.

Sellars-Fleming, 18, has made four appearances for Liam Rosenior’s side so far this season, two of which have come in the Championship.

HullLive report he could be given the green light to move to the fourth tier before the 11pm deadline.

Hull City loan exit on the cards

A loan exit would be beneficial to Sellars-Fleming and would help him get some more experience under his belt.

He is highly-rated by Hull, hence why he has played a few times for them already this term and has been on the bench a lot recently.

However, his chances of getting more minutes may be limited now following the arrival of forward Noah Ohio from Standard Liege.

Sellars-Fleming is under contract at the MKM Stadium until the summer of 2025, with the club holding the option of a further 12 months on top of that, meaning he has a bright future ahead of him with the second tier promotion hopefuls.

The Lincoln-born man played for local sides Lowlands JFC and Phoenix United before linking up with Scunthorpe United.

He then rose up through the ranks of the Iron and played a couple of times for their senior team last term, as well as having a loan spell away at Gainsborough Trinity in non-league.

Sellars-Fleming then Glanford Park last summer after their relegation to the National League North and was subsequently snapped up by Hull.

The Tigers are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Millwall as they look to rise back into the top six.