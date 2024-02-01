Hull City have agreed a loan deal for Burnley winger Anass Zaroury, as per Hull Live.

Hull City sit 8th in the Championship table. The Tigers are two points outside of the top six and Liam Rosenior’s side will be hoping to close that gap before the end of the season.

Hull City have been an exciting side to watch in the transfer window for a while now, and that hasn’t changed this month.

Zaroury, 23, has played six Premier League games for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley this season. Last time around he made 34 Championship appearances and managed six goals and six assists.

He made the move to Turf Moor from Belgium in 2022, but since Burnley’s promotion, he has struggled to get a look in.

Reports broke earlier today suggesting Hull City were the most likely side to snatch Zaroury up. And now an update confirms a loan deal has been agreed. Zaroury will join the Tigers until the end of the campaign.

Familiar territory

The 23-year-old Moroccan has proven he can compete and excel in the second tier.

Given the fact he has played just 24 minutes in Burnley’s last ten Premier League outings, this seems a sensible move.

Hull City will offer him the chance to play frequently and build some momentum heading into the summer when Burnley can reassess their options, depending on whether they are in the top flight, or second tier.

Zaroury joins the Tigers as another exciting addition to their frontline following the arrival of Fabio Carvalho earlier this window.

Should this deal get over the line, Rosenior will have some dangerous names at his fingertips as Hull City look to achieve a play-off finish.

The Tigers will only get stronger as players begin to return from injury and new additions bed in. They’re one to watch heading into the final few months of the season.

Up next for Hull City is a home clash against Millwall on Saturday.