Fleetwood Town have seen a bid for Hearts defender Toby Sibbick rejected, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Fleetwood Town have been trying to lure the former Barnsley man back down to England along with League Two strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

Sibbick, 24, has made 20 appearances for Hearts during the first-half of this season, 15 of which have come in the Scottish Premiership.

The Daily Record claim the Jam Tarts have rebuffed the Cod Army’s attempts to land him and he is poised to stay in Edinburgh beyond the end of the transfer window this evening.

Fleetwood Town bid rejected

Fleetwood could see Sibbick as someone to boost their defensive department as they look to stay up in League One. However, they will have to look elsewhere for additions in his position between now and the 11pm deadline.

He still has over a year left on his contract at Hearts and provides them with useful competition at the back.

The Londoner started his senior career at AFC Wimbledon and was a regular for their youth teams before breaking into their first-team as a youngster. He went on to play 37 games for the Dons before moving to South Yorkshire in 2019 when Barnsley came calling.

Sibbick made the step up from the third tier to the Championship and played 56 matches for the Tykes altogether.

He was then shipped out on loan to Hearts and later made his switch to Scotland permanent.

Fleetwood have identified him as a potential target on deadline day, along with Forest Green, but to no avail. Charlie Adam’s side are bottom of the table with just 19 points on the board.

They are 11 points from safety ahead of their home clash against Port Vale this weekend.