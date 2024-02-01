Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 31.01.24, 18.42).

Exeter City are being linked with a late swoop for the League Two man before the end of the transfer window this evening.

McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the same source, Exeter have now joined the race for his signature.

Exeter City eye midfielder

Exeter could see McCann as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park for the rest of this season.

He has made 29 appearances for Forest Green during the first-half of this campaign in the fourth tier and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

McCann only joined his current club last January whilst they were still in League One but couldn’t prevent them from relegation during his first year.

He has been a regular for the Gloucestershire outfit in the middle of the park though over the past 12 months despite their troubles on the pitch and is under contract at New Lawn until 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet unless the right offer comes in for his services.

McCann was on the books at Coventry City and Manchester United as a youngster before moving up to Scotland in 2021 to join Rangers.

The Northern Ireland international spent a year-and-a-half in Glasgow and mainly represented the Gers’ B team in the Lowland League before heading back down the border.

His situation is now up in the air as Exeter become the latest team to be credited with an interest.