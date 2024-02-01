Stevenage are not planning on selling anyone before the end of the transfer window.

Pressley, 22, has apparently been on the radar of fellow League One teams such as Exeter, Cambridge and Cheltenham over recent times, as per reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Comet, is he poised to remain where he is beyond the end of the transfer window at 11pm this evening.

Stevenage striker latest

Pressley only joined Stevenage last summer and has made 19 appearances for them in all competitions during the first-half of this season, chipping in with four goals.

He penned a contract running until June 2025 when he signed for them last year, with the club holding the option of a further 12 months on top of that.

It would have been a surprise to see him leave Steve Evans’ side after just six months. It would have also been a risk to let him head out the exit door as he provides useful competition and depth up top for Boro as they chase down promotion to the Championship.

They are currently 6th in the table and have been impressive so far this campaign. The Hertfordshire outfit were promoted from League Two last term alongside Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Carlisle United.

Pressley was snapped up by them after their promotion from the fourth tier. The Edinburgh-born man has been on the books at Hearts, Aston Villa and Brentford in the past.

He spent three years with the latter and was loaned out by the Bees to AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.