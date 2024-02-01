Doncaster Rovers are trying to fix up a new loan move for Jack Goodman, as detailed in a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers’ attacker has recently seen a potential switch to Linfield fall through.

Goodman, 18, has now been left in limbo as his club weigh up what to do next with him this winter.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Doncaster Free Press, they are ‘working’ on an alternative switch for him.

Doncaster Rovers striker latest

It is worth noting that if Goodman was to join a non-league team in England then it wouldn’t need to happen before the 11pm deadline tonight. Therefore, Doncaster don’t need to rush and can take their time to find him the right temporary home.

The teenager has made 13 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, seven of which have come in League Two, but hasn’t scored. Nevertheless, the experience of playing in the Football League at such a young age will have done him good and he has a bright future ahead of him with his current club.

He is under contract at Rovers until the summer of 2025 meaning he still has another year-and-a-half on his deal.

Goodman played for Notts County and Hucknall Sports before linking up with Rovers in 2021. He made his senior debut at the tender age of 16 in an EFL Trophy clash against Scunthorpe United a couple of years ago, becoming the youngest ever player for the club in the process.

He has had temporary stints away at Stamford and Gainsborough Trinity in non-league in the past and another departure could be on the cards for him again soon.