Derby County have seen a loan move for Liverpool starlet Bobby Clark knocked back, as per a report from DaveOCKOP.

Derby County have admired Clark for some time, and saw a similar attempt to gain his services blocked at the beginning of the season. Now, according to DaveOCKOP, the League One outfit have made a late swoop for the talented teenager but were swiftly told that a deal would not be possible.

Clark has been in impressive form for Liverpool’s U21s this campaign having scored three goals and setting up a further four in ten games. He has also been in and around the first-team this season, making four appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old signed for Liverpool from Newcastle United back in 2021 and quickly rose through the ranks on Merseyside. Amid this latest approach from Derby County, it seems Jurgen Klopp and his staff are keen to keep the youngster around the squad.

What now for Derby?

Paul Warne’s men currently sit 4th in the League One table, and have made just two signings this January. Corey Blackett-Taylor was the first in a deal worth £300,000, followed by Ebou Adams’ arrival on loan yesterday.

They are currently one point off the automatic spots, although Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers above them have games in hand. Derby County do have a game in hand themselves over top of the table Portsmouth however, who they are four points behind as it stands.

It is perhaps a surprise that the Rams were still keen on Clark given that there are now currently seven members of Warne’s side that can occupy the central midfield spot, but this could indicate that outgoings in that department may be in the pipeline today.