Coventry City and Middlesbrough are among the clubs interested in Oxford United winger Tyler Goodrham, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Oxford United may face a battle to keep hold of the youngster between now and the end of the transfer window later today.

Goodrham, 20, has made 35 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with eight goals and four assists.

TEAMtalk claim his impressive form has alerted the attention of Coventry and Middlesbrough, as well as other Championship teams such as Hull City and Bristol City.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Coventry City and Middlesbrough eyeing winger

Coventry occupy the final play-off spot in the second tier above Sunderland and Hull and could see Goodrham as someone to bolster their push for promotion.

As for Boro, they find themselves in 11th position and are four points off the top six. They are losing Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa and might need to find a replacement before the deadline.

Goodrham is under contract at Oxford until the summer of 2027 and they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that too meaning they are under absolutely no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer that they feel they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

The prospect was on the books at Reading as a youngster before linking up with his current club. He was a regular for the U’s at various youth levels and had loan spells away in non-league at Hayes and Yeading United and Slough Town to get some experience under his belt.

He then broke into Oxford’s first-team in 2022 and has since become one of their most prized assets as he attracts attention from the division above now.