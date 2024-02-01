Grimsby Town are set to sign Cheltenham Town midfielder Curtis Thompson, as per Gloucestershire Live.

Grimsby Town sit 20th in the League Two table with a superior goal difference separating them and Doncaster Rovers in 22nd. David Artell’s side will likely be fine this season, but it is a bit close for comfort and a couple of signings before today’s deadline would help their case.

Cheltenham Town have had a busy last week or so. They look set for a busy deadline day and it could start with Thompson departing.

The 30-year-old midfielder has played 19 times in League One for Cheltenham Town, he didn’t play much last season for Wycombe Wanderers but before that he was a regular in both League One and the Championship.

Reports suggest Thompson is set to make the move to League Two, whilst Cheltenham Town are expected to make a few signings themselves before tonight.

A strong addition

Cheltenham Town themselves are in a relegation battle in the third tier, sitting 22nd in the League One table. They aren’t down and out just yet, but the gap is growing bigger and the quality of any incomings today may well play a huge part in their survival chances this year.

As for Grimsby Town, Thompson adds experience and quality to their squad. He should prove a good man to have in the middle of the park especially when things get tough between now and the end of the campaign.

He will be hoping to slot straight into Artell’s plans and become a regular feature in their squad.

Up next for Grimsby Town is a trip to Accrington Stanley this Saturday.