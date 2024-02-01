Charlton Athletic could cut ties with Conor McGrandles today, as per the South London Press (live transfer blog, 01.02.24, 11.30).

Charlton Athletic may let the midfielder head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window.

McGrandles, 28, has made seven appearances for the League One side during the first-half of this season and has scored two goals.

The South London Press report he could depart before the 11pm deadline for a new challenge elsewhere.

Charlton Athletic exit on the cards

Letting McGrandles leave would free up space and funds in Charlton’s squad to bring in other reinforcements.

His game time at The Valley has dried up and he has fallen down the pecking order meaning an exit would be a sensible move for all parties involved.

He was shipped out on loan to fellow third tier side Cambridge United this time last year for the remainder of the last campaign before returning to London in the summer.

McGrandles signed for the Addicks back in 2022 and has since made 19 appearances for them in all competitions, seven of which have come this term.

He has also played for the likes of Falkirk, Norwich City, MK Dons and Lincoln City in the past. His contract expires in June 2025 meaning he still has over a year left on his deal.

Charlton are currently without a permanent manager after recently sacking Michael Appleton. McGrandles managed to get more opportunities under the ex-Oxford United boss but his future has now been flung up into the air following his recent dismissal.

The club has a big decision to make on who to bring in next as they look to rise up the table over the coming months.