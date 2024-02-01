Charlton Athletic have agreed a fee with Harrogate Town to sign defender Kayne Ramsay, according to London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are working on a deal to land the full-back before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Ramsay, 23, has made 30 appearances already this season for Harrogate and has made five assists for his teammates.

According to London News Online, he may well be heading to The Valley before the 11pm deadline if the Addicks can get a deal over the line over the next few hours.

Charlton Athletic eye defender

Ramsay’s contract at Harrogate expires at the end of this campaign meaning Harrogate risk losing him for free in the summer if they don’t cash in on him now.

Charlton could see him as someone to bolster their defensive department for the rest of this term as they look to rise up the League One table.

The Hackney-born man was on the books at Chelsea as a youngster from 2010 to 2017 before making the move to Southampton.

He was then a regular for the Saints at various different youth levels before going on to play four times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra and Ross County to get some experience under his belt.

Harrogate snapped him up on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022 and he has been a key player for the Yorkshire outfit since then.

Simon Weaver’s side could be set to be dealt a big blow in the final hours of the window though as Charlton swoop in for him.

The Addicks don’t have a permanent manager right now after sacking Michael Appleton and have a big decision to make on who to bring in next.