Crystal Palace sit 14th in the Premier League table. Roy Hodgson’s side recently edged past Sheffield United and the Eagles have been less than convincing at times this season.

Ebiowei, 20, is yet to play a top tier game for Palace this season. He has made three Premier League 2 outings, assisting once. The young attacker spent part of last season on loan at Hull City, and the year before, Derby County.

He’s played 28 Championship games across two spells, managing three goal contributions throughout. And now it has been reported that several Championship sides are eyeing him today, but a Belgian side are currently in talks over a loan move for the English prospect.

A race against time

It isn’t said who the second tier sides interested are, but one thing is for sure. If they want to strike a deal they will need to table an offer soon otherwise he looks set for a move to mainland Europe.

A loan move is definitely the right thing for him. Ebiowei needs consistent senior minutes and he just isn’t going to get that at Crystal Palace at the minute.

It could be argued a move to the Championship would suit the 20-year-old better to allow him to bed into senior English football more, but with RWD Molenbeek struggling he may be presented with plenty of opportunities there.

Palace already have plenty of exciting attacking talent, and it will be hoped eventually Ebiowei progresses to a position where he is able to compete with them.

Up next for Hodgson’s Crystal Palace is a trip to rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in what is always an entertaining clash.