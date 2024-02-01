Aston Villa defender Callum Chambers has a host of Championship sides circling around him on transfer deadline day, according to The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a successful start to the campaign under Unai Emery. Despite defeat to Newcastle United, they currently sit 5th in the Premier League table.

Unfortunately for Chambers, he has not been selected to play a part in Villa’s success. The former Arsenal man is yet to make a top flight appearance this season, so it is no surprise to see him linked with a move away.

The Athletic reports that there are a number of Championship sides who hold a strong interest in the 29-year-old, though it is unknown yet who they are. Chambers, who was capped three times by England in 2014, was informed earlier this month that he would be able to leave the Villans. He is said to be open to a move to the second tier and now has several suitors.

Strong pedigree

Having come through the ranks at Southampton, Chambers signed for Arsenal in 2014. Over eight years with the Gunners, the defender made 122 appearances, scoring five goals and assisting a further ten.

He spent the 2016/17 season on loan with Middlesbrough, returned to the Emirates the following season and then went back out on loan again during the 2018/19 season to Fulham, where he would win the Player of the Season award.

Chambers permanently left Arsenal in 2022, joining Villa on a free transfer during the January transfer window. Two years into his Villa Park spell, the Englishman has managed just 31 appearances and now looks to be on his way out.

He’d be a strong addition at Championship level, bringing fantastic pedigree to whoever he joins. As a solid option at both centre-back and right-back, Chambers could prove to be a big hit in the second-tier if a move does materialise.