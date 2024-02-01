Derby County midfielder Max Bird has agreed to join Bristol City in a deal that will see him return on loan for the rest of the season, as per John Percy.

Derby County signed Ebou Adams on loan from Cardiff City yesterday afternoon. He came in as a welcome midfield addition, but it seems Paul Warne’s side are poised to lose another man in the middle.

Bristol City dealt with the Rams at the beginning of the season, pouncing to sign Jason Knight. It emerged they’d made a move for another from reporter Mike McGrath and now, John Percy states a deal has been reached.

Bird has agreed to join the Robins, but he will return to Derby County for the rest of the season.

#BristolCity have agreed a deal with #dcfc for midfielder Max Bird. Will sign permanently but returns to Derby on loan for the rest of the season. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 1, 2024

Bird has been at Pride Park since he was a boy, progressing through the ranks with the East Midlands outfit until becoming a regular starter in recent years. Having made his debut as a 16-year-old back in 2017, the midfielder has now featured 191 times for the Rams and is considered an integral member of Paul Warne’s squad.

He has featured 30 times this season alone, registering three goals and five assists. His most recent contribution was a peach of a finish to equalise against Cheltenham Town last weekend before James Collins’ acrobatic effort secured a 2-1 victory for Derby County in League One.

Bound for Bristol?

With the clock ticking, it may have seemed Derby County were going to be able to hold onto their academy graduate this window. However, a late swoop from Championship side Bristol City looks to have thrown a spanner in the works.

Bird has captained his boyhood club on a number of occasions, similarly to Knight, who the Robins also pinched. To see him depart would no doubt be a huge loss for the Rams.

With limited time now remaining in the window, it looks as though this deal is one that will be completed. The return for the rest of the season means Derby County will not have to scramble for a replacement though.