Cardiff City and Swansea City are both interested in signing Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, according to reports.

Cardiff City and Swansea City have both been inconsistent so far this season, and sit in 14th and 17th in the Championship table after 29 games played respectively.

Despite their lowly league positions, both sides will be hoping to make up the achievable seven point and eleven point gap between themselves and a place in the top six.

To help do this, deals may still need to be done before the window closes later this evening. One player the two Championship teams have identified as a potential target is Aberdeen midfielder Barron according to Football League World.

The 21-year-old has played 22 games for Aberdeen in all competitions so far this season, 14 of which have been starts. During that time he has an assist to his name but is yet to find the net.

A player for the long-term

Despite not solidifying himself in the Aberdeen first eleven on a consistent basis, Barron has shown glimpses of what he is made of and has shown he can compete in the Scottish Premiership and in the UEFA Conference League.

Given he is just 21 years old he is likely a player for the future rather than coming in to make a huge impression in the first-team fold with immediate effect. If Cardiff City or Swansea City do get their man he could be used in rotation initially with plans to use him more regularly later down the line.

The two sides are in need of reinforcements for the short-term too. Despite being down in the bottom half of the league table they aren’t too far behind the sides currently occupying places in the top six. If a deal for Barron can get over the line this could help matters, but they may need a few more faces through the door before the deadline to help their cause.