Cardiff City are set to sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath with a medical scheduled for this morning, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Cardiff City have agreed a deal for the American shot stopper, and the 28-year-old will undergo a medical with the Bluebirds this morning according to McGrath.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal for #USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to move to Cardiff. The 28yr old set for medical this morning. #CityAsOne #NFFC



The addition of Horvath means that Arsenal loanee Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson returns to his parent club with his future now undecided as we enter the closing hours of deadline day. Rúnarsson made just eight appearances during his spell in Wales, conceding 14 goals and keeping just one clean sheet with the more experienced Jak Alnwick being preferred in between the sticks for the most part.

Horvath has featured nine times for the USA national side. He joins Cardiff City with plenty of Championship experience under his belt already after his loan spell with Luton Town last season.

During the Hatters’ promotion campaign, the American featured 51 times in all competitions, cementing himself as a mainstay as Luton won promotion to the Premier League for the very first time.

The right move for Horvath

Horvath signed for Forest from Club Brugge in 2021, but has never managed to become a regular first team member even despite the Reds’ goalkeeper troubles this season.

In total, the towering goalie has managed just 11 appearances for the East Midlands outfit. Moving away from the City Ground will surely benefit him as he will be chomping at the bit to return to playing week in week out.

The Bluebirds will be pleased to have brought in Horvath considering his form for Luton Town last season. He follows recent signings Famara Diédhiou and Nat Phillips through the door and he will be hoping to make his debut this Saturday when Erol Bulut’s side face Watford away from home in the second tier.