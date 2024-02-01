Cardiff City have entered into negotiations with Fenerbahce’s Lincoln after making an official offer to sign the player, according to journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu.

Cardiff City have made just two defensive signings so far this window with Ryotaro Tsunoda arriving on a permanent deal from Yokohama F. Marinos before being loaned to KV Kortrijk, whilst Nat Phillips signed on a short-term loan from Liverpool.

With Erol Bulut’s side looking to bridge the gap between themselves in 14th and a place in the Championship top six, they are in need of signings between now and the end of the transfer window.

According to Sabuncuoglu, ne player they are looking at signing is Fenerbahce’s Lincoln. The 25-year-old is able to play as an attacking midfielder, a winger or as a left-back and so his versatility would stand him in good stead to get into the first-team fold quicker and make an impact should a deal be completed.

Lincoln has been suffering with an ACL injury this season but has returned to the bench in recent weeks for the Turkish Super Lig side. It is not yet known whether Cardiff City have submitted an offer for a loan until the end of the season or a permanent switch.

A great option

Cardiff City are lacking firepower and so despite Lincoln being able to play left-back, he should be deployed further forwards if a deal can be struck up. His one game this season saw him score and assist, whilst he registered two goals and eight assists last time, proving he can be an attacking threat.

But being able to play a multitude of positions means he can cover for injuries and suspensions when needed and can have an impact at both ends of the pitch. Having played both roles. if he were to be tasked with switching positions, he will be able to adapt.

If Cardiff City miss out on their Brazilian transfer target it will certainly be a disappointing window for the Bluebirds. Two new signings, one of which has departed on loan, the other only on loan for the next three months, isn’t particularly strong and they need more if they are to mount a charge on the division’s top six.