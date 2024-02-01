Cardiff City sit 14th in the Championship table. Erol Bulut’s side were at one stage within touching distance of the Championship play-offs, but that now seems an unlikely achievement with a mid-table finish looking like the best potential outcome.

The Bluebirds are remaining ambitious in the final hours of the transfer window and are in talks to add one more to their ranks.

Wilson-Esbrand, 21, is currently on loan at Stade de Reims in France from Manchester City. The fullback has made 11 appearances in Ligue 1 for Will Still’s side so far this season, but Manchester City clearly don’t think he’s getting enough gametime.

A fresh report claims the defender Premier League champions are willing to terminate Wilson-Esbrand’s loan in order for him to move to Wales today.

A solid signing

Wilson-Esbrand spent part of last season on loan at Coventry City where he made 14 Championship outings.

The 21-year-old can play left back, left midfield or even in centre mid and his versatility makes him a very useful asset to have, especially during long campaigns.

The current England U21 international will be hoping to get more regular and consistent game time should the move to Cardiff City go through.

Whilst he may not have played much in France, the experience will still have developed him as a player and playing in France’s top league will have helped him progress.

It would be a very good signing for the Bluebirds, but it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal over the line before the 11pm deadline tonight.

Up next for Bulut’s squad is an away trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford. Cardiff City will be hoping to put an end to a run of two consecutive defeats and one win in their last six outings across all competitions.