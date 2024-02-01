Southampton may keep Holgate beyond today after Bundesliga side Stuttgart decide against lodging a bid for the Everton loanee, as per Dennis Bayer.

Southampton are the team to beat at the moment in the Championship. Russell Martin’s side sit 3rd in the Championship table, just one point behind Ipswich Town who occupy the 2nd automatic promotion spot.

The Saints are unbeaten in over 20 games and there’s a growing feeling they will eventually make that 2nd spot their own, although Kieran McKenna’s side aren’t going without a fight.

Holgate, 27, has played just seven times for Southampton since joining on loan in the summer, five of those in the Championship. The central defender isn’t getting a look in at the moment and it’s been no secret that Everton would recall him if they could find a permanent move for him this month.

Stuttgart registered interest yesterday in the English defender, but a fresh update states they have decided against making an offer.

Nach #Sky Infos kommt auch Mason #Holgate nicht. Der #VfB hat sich gestern nach ihm erkundigt, aber gegen eine Verpflichtung entschieden. https://t.co/7j0zbhQqbq — Dennis Bayer (@_dennisbayer) February 1, 2024

Getting back on track

Holgate has played in over 120 Premier League games in his career. He was once a regular at Goodison Park and now he hasn’t featured in the Championship for Southampton since the 11th November.

He is in what would be considered his prime years and he desperately needs a move somewhere he can get his career back on track and begin playing regularly again.

As the minutes tick by today that seems unlikely to happen this month and he may need to wait until the summer to get a fresh start.

Martin can’t be blamed though for his reluctance to play Holgate at the moment. His side appear untouchable, but there’s a long way to go and Holgate may be called upon between now and the end of the season.

Up next for the Saints is a trip to bottom of the league Rotherham United on Saturday.