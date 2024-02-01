Bristol Rovers are poised to sign Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott on loan, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Bristol Rovers are set to lure the centre-back to the Memorial Ground for the rest of this season.

Baggott, 21, has recently been away at the Asia Cup with Indonesia and is now heading out from Portman Road on a temporary basis down to League One before the end of the transfer window at 11pm this evening.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, he is linking up with the Gas to bolster their defensive department.

Bristol Rovers in for Ipswich Town man

This potential move for Baggott suits all parties involved. Bristol Rovers get a new defender and he can get plenty of game time under his belt to boost his development before heading back to Ipswich in the summer.

He has been on the books of the Tractor Boys for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The Bangkok-born man joined his current club in 2016 and penned scholarship terms three years later. He then signed his first professional deal two years later.

Baggott has played seven times for Ipswich so far in his career but remains down the pecking order of Kieran McKenna’s side due to the abundance of options that they have in his position.

He has been loaned out to King’s Lynn Town, Gillingham and Cheltenham Town in the past to get some experience.

The 6ft 5inc man is now off for a new challenge at Bristol Rovers and will be looking to help them climb up the league table over the coming months.

Matt Taylor, who was chosen as their replacement for Joey Barton, has won five of his first 15 matches at the helm.