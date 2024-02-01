Bolton Wanderers right-back Luke Matheson could yet depart the club before the end of the transfer window, Ian Evatt has admitted.

Bolton Wanderers signed Matheson in the summer following his exit from Premier League side Wolves. He made the move to Molineux after an eye-catching breakthrough at Rochdale but ultimately failed to breakthrough in the top-fight.

Matheson has mainly played for the B team since joining the League One club but back in December, a potential loan exit for the 21-year-old was mooted. This came after he penned a new contract with the side.

Now, with a matter of hours left in the window, manager Evatt has admitted a final decision hasn’t been made just yet.

As quoted by The Bolton News, the Bolton Wanderers boss stated Matheson could leave temporarily if the right offer comes in. He said:

“I have had some phone calls and we are just waiting on the uptake, really. If we don’t think it is the right fit or the right club for him and his style of play then he won’t be going anywhere.

“We need to look after him because he is a really good young talent. We will see what arises and then make the best call for him.”

Matheson has played five times for the Trotters overall this season. Four of those outings have come in the EFL Trophy.

The right move

If any move is to arise for Matheson, it’s got to be the right one. Evatt has made that abundantly clear as Bolton Wanderers look to carefully manage his development following a challenging time with Wolves and some fruitless loans away from the Premier League club.

The young defender will need regular minutes and ideally, he can play for a club with a similar style and setup to Bolton. That way, he will be geared up well for a first-team role upon his return to the north west.

Any deal that does come up will have to be done quickly though. Only a matter of hours remain in the transfer window, so it will be a race against time for Wanderers and any interested parties to get the loan over the line.