Bolton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins, as per Mike McGrath.

Bolton Wanderers sit 2nd in the League One table, just three points off league leaders Portsmouth. Ian Evatt’s side are mounting the pressure on Pompey, but they are followed closely by Peterborough United, Derby County and Barnsley in the race for a top two spot in League One.

Collins, 26, has three goals and nine assists in 27 third tier outings so far this season. The former Forest Green Rovers man has proven himself as a prolific goalscorer in recent times. Last season in League One he managed 16 goals and 12 assists, the year before in League Two it was 15 goals and two assists and before that for Forest Green Rovers it was ten goals and seven assists.

Unsurprisingly, those figures have drummed up interest and Bolton Wanderers were joined by Charlton Athletic and Wrexham as clubs monitoring the Welshman this month.

The Addicks reportedly had a bid knocked back for Collins just a few days ago, and now Bolton Wanderers have managed to agree a deal.

Deal done for Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins to move to Bolton🤝 #BristolRovers #BWFC @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 1, 2024

Always improving

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to earn promotion one way or another this season. In doing that Collins would then play at the highest level in his career to date and it will be interesting to see if he can yet again make the step up.

The 26-year-old has consistently climbed the ranks having spells in the National League before becoming a regular in the fourth tier.

He also has the ability to fill a gap on both flanks and that may end up coming in useful for Evatt during what is always a tough and grueling few months of the season.

Bristol Rovers are losing a strong player from their ranks and with them sat 11th, they may now begin to start looking over their shoulder until they find an adequate replacement.