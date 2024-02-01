Blackpool are set to win the race for Sheffield Wednesday man George Byers, as per The Star.

Blackpool sit 8th in the League One table. The Seasiders are just four points behind Oxford United in the League One play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile sit 23rd in the Championship table and Danny Rohl’s team remain five points adrift from safety.

Byers, 27, has played 22 Championship games for Sheffield Wednesday this season, scoring one and assisting another in the second tier. The midfielder managed nine goal contributions last season in 24 League One outings with the former Swansea City man having built up a strong amount of Football League experience.

Plenty of teams have been watching Byers this month. Reports yesterday suggested the Owls were considering cancelling his contract to allow him to leave. However, it has now been reported a loan deal with Blackpool has been reached.

Blackpool are said to have beaten Barnsley, Rotherham United and Oxford United to his signature.

Moving on

Byers’ contract will have expired at Hillsborough following his loan spell in the north west, and his time at Sheffield Wednesday will very likely be over.

The next few months allow him the opportunity to impress potential suitors before becoming a free agent.

The 27year-old has a good amount of experience at this level and his League One history has been promising. It will be hoped he can add something to Blackpool’s squad as they try and make up the gap to the top six.

Blackpool have done well to beat three teams to this one, especially considering all three teams are currently sitting in a stronger position than they are with Rotherham United in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Blackpool will go in for anyone else before tonight’s deadline, but they’ve started the day off well.