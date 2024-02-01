Blackpool sit 8th in the League One table and are four points outside of the top six. An unbeaten run of four games for Neil Critchley’s side has coincided nicely with a winless run of three for Oxford United to see the gap shorten.

The race for a top six spot in League One looks set to go down to the wire again. As things stand there are no more than really two play-off positions left to fight for with at least four teams currently in the race.

Sassi, 20, is a central defender who has made regular U21 appearances for the Clarets and despite captaining their youth sides when he first joined, he remains low down the pecking order and a move away appears now imminent.

The Seasiders appear to have struck a permanent deal for Sassi and the English defender is set to be Critchley’s third signing this month.

A chance to flourish

Sassi never really got a chance to impress in Burnley’s first-term, but this switch to League One should present plenty of opportunity at senior level.

The 20-year-old may take some settling into consistent exposure to senior football, but he has plenty of time on his side and a promising youth career to go alongside it.

Blackpool have ground to make up on those above them and despite there being a few months left of the season to play, they can’t really afford to let the gap get any bigger than it is now.

Critchley has been there and done it. He knows what’s required at Bloomfield Road to get a side into the League One play-offs, but whether they’ve given themselves too much to do at this stage remains to be seen.

Up next for Blackpool is a trip to Stevenage this Saturday. A win would see Blackpool leapfrog their opponents in the league.