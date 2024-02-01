Blackburn Rovers youngsters Harry Leonard, Zak Gilsenan and Jake Batty could leave Ewood Park today, the Lancashire Telegraph reports.

Blackburn Rovers have had a challenging January transfer window, and there could yet be more twists and turns at Ewood Park. A deal for Duncan McGuire collapsed late last night while it seems a matter of time before Adam Wharton’s £22m move to Crystal Palace is confirmed.

Now, reports have emerged regarding three players who could make exits before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, academy graduates Harry Leonard, Zak Gilsenan and Jake Batty could all depart. Striker Leonard has been in and around Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team but if another player comes in up top, an exit could be sanctioned.

Gilsenan and Batty meanwhile could move to find first-team football. Both have caught the eye in the Championship club’s youth ranks but with senior chances eluding them to date, they could benefit from minutes elsewhere.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Ideal for all?

Leonard, Gilsenan and Batty are three of Blackburn Rovers’ brighter academy prospects. 20-year-old Leonard has comfortably the most senior experience of them all, managing four goals and two assists in his 26 senior outings.

At only 18, left-back Batty has just two senior appearances to his name. He’s been on the bench in the Championship a few times but having caught the eye for the U21s, it’ll be intriguing to see how he fares in senior football.

Gilsenan meanwhile has had a chance to show his talents with Tomasson’s side. In fact, the former Liverpool and Barcelona academy player has two goals and an assist to his name in three EFL Cup outings this season.

All three could benefit from loans away if they’re not going to get chances over the rest of the season, though time will tell just where they end up if exits are indeed sanctioned.