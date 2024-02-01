Blackburn Rovers may have missed out on Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips earlier in the window, but they look set to sign his Reds teammate Billy Koumetio on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers.

Blackburn Rovers have been one of the busiest sides in the January transfer window so far, signing three players on permanent deals and a further two on loan. Arnor Sigurdsson, Connor O’Riordan and Kyle McFadzean signed permanently, with Yasin Ayari and Ben Chrisene signing until the end of the campaign.

But despite their five new arrivals Jon Dahl Tomasson isn’t done there. According to Sky Sports reporter Myers, Liverpool youngster Koumetio is set to sign for Blackburn Rovers on loan.

The 21-year-old has made one appearance in the Reds first-team and has been sent out on loan to FK Austria Wien and USL Dunkerque in recent seasons. The switch to Blackburn Rovers will be his first taste of action in England.

One for the future

Koumetio is a player with bags of potential. To be given his debut for Liverpool in Europe and secure moves to European clubs and now to the Championship shows a show of faith in the player as far as Liverpool are concerned.

If the young centre-back can fulfil some of his potential and adapt to playing in the EFL then Blackburn Rovers will surely benefit from having him at the club for the remainder of the season.

However, with the arrivals of O’Riordan and McFadzean, as well as what is already at Tomasson’s disposal, he won’t be guaranteed first-team action on a regular basis. Therefore, when he is handed his opportunity for the club he must take it with two hands. If he impresses it is a deal which could turn permanent given the amount of players ahead of him at his parent club as things stand.