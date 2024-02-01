Blackburn Rovers have restarted talks with striker target Duncan McGuire, reporter Alan Myers has said on X.

Blackburn Rovers have been in pursuit of a new striker for much of the January transfer window and it looked as though Orlando City man McGuire was on the way in. However, the move collapsed whilst McGuire was mid-flight and on his way to England for talks.

That prompted fellow admirers Sheffield Wednesday to re-enter talks for McGuire as he looked to secure a move to the Championship. Now though, a fresh update has emerged from the Ewood Park end.

Writing on X, reporter Alan Myers states that talks have restarted over a potential move to Blackburn Rovers for the American striker.

Discussions between Blackburn Rovers and representatives of Duncan McQuire have resumed, the deal looked off after collapsing last night, but both sides talking again this afternoon

Myers goes on to confirm in another tweet that, these are ongoing talks and there is no medical taking place.

Rovers making late moves

Blackburn Rovers taking up talks again with McGuire and his representatives must be good news for the 22-year-old. Especially so after Rovers initially backed out of a deal with the player inbound and above the Atlantic.

Despite only featuring in his debut season in the MLS after being drafted from the CU Bluejays, Omaha-born McGuire made more than a splash. In 29 MLS games he scored 13 goals and registered three assists.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are currently languishing in 18th place Championship table. Their 33 points puts them just eight points clear of the relegation places.

In 28 games this season, the Lancashire side have scored 41 goals. Sammie Szmodics, with 16 goals, tops the scoring charts at Ewood Park. Next in line is Icelandic forward Amor Sigurdsson with five goals to his name, so Blackburn Rovers need more firepower, that much is clear.

McGuire, with his 13 goals for Orlando City, certainly knows where the back of the net is. Whilst Myers has only tweeted about the resumption of talks, Rovers would do well to get him snapped up before the window slams shut on them.