Blackburn Rovers had targeted a £2m deal for West Brom centre-back Caleb Taylor in the window, reporter Marc Iles has said on X.

West Brom talent Taylor has been on the fringes of the Baggies’ first-team this season after an eye-catching loan with Cheltenham Town in the 2022/23 campaign. For the rest of the campaign, he’ll be playing for Bolton Wanderers, but things could have been different if Blackburn Rovers had their way.

Writing for The Bolton News, reporter Marc Iles states that Blackburn Rovers saw a seven-figure bid knocked back for Taylor earlier this month. In a tweet from Iles, a fee of £2m is mentioned.

West Brom were unwilling to let the 21-year-old leave the club on a permanent basis. Instead, a temporary exit has been sanctioned, but only at this late stage in the window.

Taylor had made only three Championship appearances for the Baggies prior to his Bolton switch. However, he is widely tipped for a bright future with the club.

A valued prospect

Taylor’s time with Cheltenham Town showed the signs of a strong, mature centre-back. Now back in League One, he’ll face a new challenge, playing for a team fighting it out towards the top of the table while competing with some fantastic defenders for minutes.

Blackburn Rovers’ interest is certainly intriguing though. It shows there is belief beyond West Brom that he’s a player capable of playing at Championship level, but the rejected bid is also indicative of the value the Baggies believe Taylor could be of in the years to come.

Ultimately, Rovers have turned their attentions elsewhere. Liverpool youngster Billy Koumetio is reportedly poised to sign on loan while veteran defender Kyle McFadzean has signed on a short-term basis from Coventry City.