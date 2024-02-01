Birmingham City loanee Josh Andrews is wanted on a permanent basis by Gillingham, according to Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City striker Andrews is currently on his fourth loan spell away from St. Andrew’s. After previous stints with Harrogate Town, Rochdale and Doncaster Rovers, the academy graduate linked up with League Two side Accrington Stanley in the summer.

Since then, he’s managed six goals and an assists in 22 games across all competitions. His loan deal runs until the end of the season, which is also when his Blues contract expires.

Now, it is claimed that Andrews is drawing some late transfer interest. Accrington’s fourth-tier rivals Gillingham are keen on the 22-year-old, and they want him on a permanent basis, according to Birmingham Live.

Little else is said about the Gills’ interest, but it certainly seems a feasible deal for a player in the last six months of his contract. Managed by Stephen Clemence, they sit 10th in the League Two table.

A 2024 exit beckons?

As Andrews sees his Birmingham City deal wind down, it feels likely that a move away this year is on the cards. Whether that comes before the end of the transfer window or when his contract is up in the summer, that remains to be seen.

League Two is a level he’s familiar with and as shown this season, he can score goals in the fourth-tier too. While naturally a striker, he has been played in behind before, with his height making him a dangerous aerial threat at the top of the pitch.

Andrews will be keen to kick on and a permanent move could be just what he needs. After a number of loans, settling at a permanent home could allow him to maximise his potential and find his best form, and it seems Gillingham are keen to offer him the chance to do so.