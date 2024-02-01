Birmingham City have ended their interest in QPR man Ilias Chair after seeing a bid rejected last week, as per Darren Witcoop.

Birmingham City sit 20th in the Championship table and are showing signs of improvement under Tony Mowbray. The former Sunderland boss has done well to recapture the fans’ interest following a dismal spell under Wayne Rooney and there is renewed hope that the Blues will climb the Championship ladder under Mowbray.

QPR sit just inside the relegation spots in 22nd and Marti Cifuentes is currently fighting to keep his side in the second tier beyond this year.

Chair, 26, has been a strong performer again despite QPR’s poor campaign. He has managed eight goal contributions in 27 Championship games so far. He has managed 14 goal contributions in each of the last two campaigns and his performances drummed up interest.

Birmingham City had a bid rejected for Chair last week, but they won’t return with an improved offer. Meanwhile, league leaders Leicester City still hold long-term interest, but the Moroccan is expected to stay at Loftus Road beyond the deadline tonight.

Birmingham saw a bid for QPR winger Ilias Chair rejected last week but not expected to return with another offer today. The Moroccan due to stay at QPR despite Leicester holding a long-term interest. #bcfc #QPR #LCFC #DeadlineDay — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) February 1, 2024

Showing signs of ambition

Birmingham City would’ve surprised many if they had managed to pull this one off. The versatile midfielder is a great player for this level and QPR being able to hold onto him only boosts their chances of survival.

It’s no surprise a top Championship team like the Foxes are keeping an eye on Chair. He has proven his quality time and time again and it will now be hoped he is the catalyst in QPR staying in the second tier.

There is a long way to go, but the gap to safety is only three points and with Huddersfield Town having just parted company with Darren Moore, it is all to play for.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Ewood Park to face a struggling Blackburn Rovers this Saturday.