Barnsley boss Neill Collins still wants two new additions before tonight’s deadline, as per Andrew Giddings.

Barnsley sit 5th in the League One table. Neill Collins’ men are within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots in League One, but the competition looks as tough as ever with just eight points separating Portsmouth at the top and Barnsley, with the Tykes having two games in hand.

Collins’ side have been linked with a fair few moves this month and with under 12 hours to go, they are seemingly still working hard to make some final additions.

Reporter Giddings has claimed Barnsley want both a midfielder and forward added to their ranks before 11pm tonight.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins says Callum Styles expected to complete move away, after delays. Kacper Lopata is expected to leave Oakwell on loan. Collins still wants a midfielder and a forward today. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) February 1, 2024

A lot of work to do

Barnsley look set to lose Callum Styles on loan to Sunderland with the prospect of a potential permanent deal in the summer. Upon the departure of the 23-year-old, they could do with reinforcement in the middle of the park.

They’ve also been linked with Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis for a while and despite reports claiming Bolton Wanderers were leading the race, a fresh update claims Ian Evatt’s side may have hit a snag in negotiations.

Managing to beat a promotion-rival to the Ennis deal would be a big statement of intent, but even if they don’t get that one over the line they should have contingency plans lined up.

Time is running out and it’s a risky move to place all eggs in one basket at this stage of the window.

Barnsley fans should watch on closely as it looks set to be a busy conclusion to the January window at Oakwell.

Barnsley fell to a narrow defeat last time out against Exeter City. Up next is a huge clash away to Bolton Wanderers this Saturday. A win could take them to within two points of the top two.