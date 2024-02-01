Barnsley defender Jack Shepherd is poised to join Cheltenham Town on loan until the end of the season, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke.

Barnsley added Shepherd to their ranks in the summer, bringing him all the way up to League One from non-league side Pontefract Colleries. The 22-year-old has found some opportunities with Neill Collins’ side too, playing 13 times across all competitions.

However, in a bid to find more minutes over the second half of the campaign, it seems Shepherd is set to head elsewhere. He’ll be remaining in the third-tier though as he bids to maximise his potential.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke has said the Barnsley man is set to make a temporary move to relegation-threatened Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season.

Understand Barnsley defender Jack Shepherd is set to join Cheltenham on loan. #barnsleyfc #ctfc #DeadlineDay — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 1, 2024

The Robins have embarked on a fantastic turnaround under Darrell Clarke. They’re still 22nd in the League One table and seven points off safety, but they have given themselves a fighting chance with stark improvements.

A good move for all?

This looks to be a great chance for Shepherd to keep developing at League One level. He will hopefully find regular minutes with Cheltenham Town, allowing him to return to Barnsley a better player in the summer.

However, the Tykes have needed the centre-back in recent weeks, and an exit could leave them pretty light on options at the back. Shepherd has started the last four league matches, notching his first goal contribution in his most recent outing with an assist in the defeat to Exeter City.

If he is to move on, perhaps Collins and co have another addition at the heart of defence lined up. Barnsley have until 11pm to strike their final bits of business if they wish to, so eyes will be on potential ins and outs and Oakwell.