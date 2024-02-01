Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata is poised to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by The Yorkshire Post.

Barnsley are set to cut ties with the centre-back on loan ahead of the deadline.

Lopata, 22, has made 15 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, 13 of which have come in League One.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Yorkshire Post, a temporary exit is on the cards for him today.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Barnsley exit pending

Letting Lopata leave on a temporary basis would be a shrewd move by Barnsley as it would give him a chance to get some more game time under his belt to boost his development. In addition, it would free up space and funds in their squad to potentially bring in players in different positions today.

He joined the South Yorkshire outfit last summer and penned a four-year deal meaning he still has a future ahead of him with Neill Collins’ side.

The former Poland youth international was on the books at Sheffield United from 2020 to 2022 after they snapped him up as a youngster from Brighton and Hove Albion. He went on to play twice for the Blades’ first-team.

Lopata spent time in non-league at Southend United and Woking before Barnsley swooped to land him last year.

He provides useful competition and depth to their options at the back but he will want to be playing every week at his age.

The Tykes are 5th in the table as they eye promotion back to the Championship. They were beaten in the play-off final last year by Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

Collins’ men are five points off the top two and three inside the top six.