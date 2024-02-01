Barnsley have joined Bolton Wanderers in pursuit of Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, reports Alan Nixon.

Barnsley are interested in luring the Championship man to League One before the end of the transfer window.

Ennis, 24, has been on the radar of Bolton over recent times, as per a report by The Bolton News.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the Tykes are now keen on landing him before the deadline this evening.

Barnsley eye striker

Barnsley could see Ennis as someone to bolster their attacking options between now and the end of the season as they chase down promotion from the third tier.

He joined Blackburn last summer but has struggled to make an impact at Ewood Park, hence why he is being linked with an exit just six months into his stay in Lancashire.

Prior to his move to Rovers, he spent three years at Plymouth Argyle and was a hit at Home Park, scoring 29 goals in 140 matches. He helped the Pilgrims win the League One title last year under their former boss Steven Schumacher.

Ennis rose up through the youth ranks at Wolves and went on to play once for the Premier League outfit. He also had loan spells away from Molineux at Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion as a youngster to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.

His future is up in the air at the moment with an exit from Blackburn possibly on the cards today.

Barnsley have emerged as a new potential destination for him. They are currently sat in 5th in the table under Neill Collins and are five points behind Bolton.