Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson was recalled from his loan deal at Cardiff City earlier this morning and has now been released by parent club Arsenal just hours after re-joining the Gunners.

Cardiff City signed Runarsson on a season-long loan deal back in August. Since making the switch from the Emirates to South Wales, he has made just eight appearances for the Bluebirds.

He was brought in to compete with Jak Alnwick for the number one jersey, but he hasn’t necessarily provided the competition needed to mount a challenge on the 30-year-old. Alnwick has played 24 games in all competitions, compared to Runarsson’s eight.

As all parties would have liked the Iceland international to play more minutes, his deal was cut short at Cardiff City. However, upon returning to his parent club Arsenal, the Premier League giants have announced he has now left by mutual consent. He is now a free agent and could secure a move even after tonight’s transfer deadline.

Worth taking a punt?

Runarsson rarely impressed between the sticks for Cardiff City. In his eight games in goal he conceded 14 goals and kept just one clean sheet. Therefore it shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise to see his deal cut short given his lack of playing time and under par performances.

However, what is surprising is his release from Arsenal. With the player now a free agent it will likely put several clubs on high alert. Finding an experienced goalkeeper still with age on his side is often rare and so sides in the Championship could and should be monitoring the situation.

If clubs are looking for a goalkeeper before the transfer deadline and ultimately miss out on their respective targets, Runarsson could provide a solid option. Not only would he not cost anything given he is a free agent, but he has the experience of playing for Arsenal and in the Championship with Cardiff City, and is also match fit.