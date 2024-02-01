Hull City loanee Oscar Estupinan is set to join Brazilian side Bahia on a loan with an option to buy deal, according to Hull Live.

Hull City recruited Colombian striker Estupinan in the summer of 2023, bringing him in on a free transfer after his deal with Vitoria Guimaraes expired. He managed 13 goals in 35 Championship games across his debut campaign but was ultimately loaned out prior to the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 27-year-old headed for Ligue 1 side FC Metz, but he’s been limited to just six appearances, largely owing to injury. Now, he’s set to head for a new challenge before tonight’s deadline.

Hull Live reports that a deal has been struck to cancel Estupinan’s loan. He’ll see out the season in Brazil with Bahia instead, who have paid a loan fee to secure his services. An option to buy the Hull City striker is also included, reporter Baz Cooper adds.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A future away from the Tigers

Estupinan cut a popular figure among Hull City supporters during his first season. His return was decent too, proving he had what it takes to be a dangerous goalscorer at Championship level and potentially above.

Ultimately though, he’s headed for pastures new this season and after a tough spell in France, he heads to South America hoping for better fortunes. This is his second loan and both have included buy options, so it does seem that Estupinan’s long-term future lies away from the MKM Stadium.

Liam Rosenior has moved in a different direction with his striking options and Estupinan has taken his talents abroad once again after just a season on Humberside. The hope will be this latest stint pans out better than his Metz one, potentially leading to a permanent exit in the summer transfer window.