Wrexham are pushing to secure a deal for Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay, it has been claimed by the RRR Podcast.

Wrexham are looking to march through the leagues and having already made a string of statement signings in recent years, it seems they’re got their eyes on another. There’s not long to strike their final days though, with the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm tomorrow night.

Now, as the deadline nears, Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay has emerged as an eye-catching target.

Writing on X, the RRR podcast – hosted by reporters Rich Fay and Nathan Salt – claims that the Red Dragons are pushing to secure the signature of 28-year-old Lindsay. It is added that this would be a club-record deal for the League Two promotion hopefuls.

🚨 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 As per reports elsewhere, RRR understands Wrexham are pushing to sign 28-year-old midfielder Jamie Lindsay before Thursday’s deadline. Would be a club record move for the Rotherham midfielder #WxmAFC #rufc pic.twitter.com/qRPVtxKfM3 — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) January 31, 2024

Wrexham target Lindsay’s deal with Rotherham United is up at the end of this season. He’s played 13 times for the Championship club this season, starting eight of the last 12 second-tier games.

An ambitious move

This wouldn’t be the first ambitious signing Wrexham have pulled off. Lindsay is certainly a lofty target though.

Regardless of his contract situation, the midfielder has been a regular for Rotherham United in the Championship, largely holding down a starting spot for Leam Richardson’s side. Losing him would likely mean the Millers need too find a replacement, and time is running out for that to happen.

Nevertheless, it could be viewed as an opportunity for them to get a fee for a player they may lose for nothing in the summer. Accepting a deal now and earning a solid fee could be preferred to losing him on a free transfer, even if it gives them the tough task of sourcing a replacement before the window slams shut tomorrow night.