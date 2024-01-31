Millwall are set to complete the signing of Morecambe winger Adam Mayor with reporter Richard Cawley confirming he has now passed a medical.

Millwall currently sit 16th in the Championship table, a far cry from their push for the play-off spots last season, and have identified Mayor as a serious target late in the window. Links first emerged from reporter Daniel Marsh, and matters look to have advanced quickly.

Fresh reports this morning also indicate that the player has passed a medical ahead of joining Joe Edwards’ side, as per Richard Cawley.

Adam Mayor has passed his #Millwall medical. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 31, 2024

The 18-year-old has registered eight goal contributions in League Two so far this season, with three goals and five assists. As a talented player impressing at a solid level, this move is one that looks to have been coming for Mayor, marking a deserved step up the leagues.

Having been released from the Tranmere Rovers academy a few years ago, Mayor spent time with Preston North End before signing for the Shrimps and subsequently made his senior debut at the beginning of last season. During 18 appearances for Morecambe in League One last season, the winger found the back of the net twice but ultimately had little to say in their relegation to the fourth tier.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

One for the future?

Time will tell just how much money it is taking to pry the teenager away from Lancashire. However, with a medical completed, Millwall have secured a deal deemed acceptable by all parties.

He will not be expected to make an instant impact at the Den should the move happen, instead being touted as one for the future with established wide players such as Duncan Watmore and Ryan Longman likely to be ahead of him. Fellow youngster Aidomo Emakhu is also in the mix, so Mayor would no doubt provide healthy competition as he looks to make the step up the Championship for the first time in his career.

With the window slamming shut on Thursday night, this deal looks poised to be wrapped up with plenty of time to spare.