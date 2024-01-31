Wigan Athletic are keen to keep hold of defender Jason Kerr amid interest from Aberdeen, as detailed in a report by Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic have no plans to offload the centre-back before the end of the transfer window on Thursday.

Kerr, 26, is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand with Aberdeen eager to sign him this month, as per a report by the Press and Journal.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by Wigan Today, the Latics are ‘determined’ to retain his services beyond the deadline.

Wigan Athletic defender latest

Kerr has only made three appearances for Wigan in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Losing him so late in the window would be a blow though and there wouldn’t be much time to find a replacement. The Latics have already sold winger Callum Lang to fellow League One side Portsmouth recently.

Kerr joined the North West outfit in 2021 and has since played 52 games for them altogether. He helped them win promotion from the third tier in his first campaign but they slipped back down from the Championship last year.

He played for Penicuik Athletic and Tynecastle as a youngster before linking up with St Johnstone. He then rose up through the youth ranks of the Saints and had loan spells away to get some experience under his belt with the likes of East Fife and Queen of the South.

The ex-Scotland youth international then broke into the first-team and went on to play just under 150 matches.

Kerr is being eyed by Aberdeen now but Wigan intend to keep him if they can.