West Brom currently occupy a play-off spot in the Championship, sat 5th in the table, whereas Bristol City are further down the pecking order in 13th place. The Robins are far from out of the race for the top six themselves, however, as they are just six points adrift of the play-off spots.

Now, it seems both sides could be set to do battle in the final stages of the transfer market. Foot Mercato reports that both the Baggies and the Robins are eyeing Huddersfield Town talent Diarra as a target to help them reach their goals this season.

Competition from the unnamed Ligue 1 side for the midfielder’s signature may throw a spanner in the works for the second tier outfits, though. Teams from outside of England are now able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Diarra due to his contract running out this summer.

What next for Diarra?

This does also mean that if either the Baggies or Bristol City were able to strike a deal first, they would likely be able to negotiate a cut-price fee for the Mali U23s international.

Huddersfield Town, who have just parted ways with manager Darren Moore, are currently just three points above the drop zone. Losing Diarra would certainly not benefit their fight for survival, despite the 20-year-old not being a regular feature so far this season with just 19 appearances to his name.

He would be unlikely to slot straight into West Brom or the Robins’ sides, seen more as a youngster with potential to develop into a star in years to come, but he could no doubt provide a tidy pickup for the here and now too.