Watford will not be signing Sint-Truiden forward Aboubakary Koita this January, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Watford may be hopeful of adding some new faces to their ranks before the end of the January transfer window. However, time is running out as Thursday’s 11pm deadline nears.

One player who certainly won’t be joining is winger Aboubakary Koita, with Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri denying that an agreement has been reached between the Hornets and Sint-Truiden.

🐥❌🟡⚫️ Been told player’s side denied all agreement about Aboubakary Koita from #STVV to #WatfordFC !

🇲🇷 Unless last minute changes, the Mauritian winger should STAY in Limburg until the rest of the season. #mercato #JPL #SkyChampionship pic.twitter.com/k5RTiyxZ0e — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) January 31, 2024

The Championship outfit already have strength in depth out wide, Koita’s preferred position, with the likes of Matheus Martins, Ken Sema and Emmanuel Dennis. Tom Ince is also in the equation, but he reportedly available for a loan switch away from Vicarage Road.

Having signed for Sint-Truiden in 2021, 25-year-old Koita has featured 21 times this season and put in some dazzling displays down the left flank.

With 11 goals and one assist to his name so far, it is no surprise that the Mauritania star has been linked with an overseas switch. However, he will likely stay put unless there are any last minute changes before the deadline.

No Koita, no problem

Valérien Ismaël’s side currently sit 10th in the Championship table, four points away from the top six with a game in hand which they will play away from home tonight against lowly Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hornets will no doubt have aspirations of returning to the Premier League. They’re now midway through their second consecutive season in the second tier, and that feat may well be achievable via the play-offs if they are to get there this season.

Although Koita may not be on the horizon at Watford, the return of fan favourite Dennis on loan from Nottingham Forest will have no doubt been a boost and should provide enough firepower to guide them towards their goals this season without dipping into the market once more.