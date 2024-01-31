Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard will undergo his medical with Birmingham City today, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has confirmed.

Sunderland were rocked by Pritchard’s recent refusal to play, and subsequently sorted a deal for the 30-year-old to move on from the club in swift fashion. Birmingham City quickly pounced to strike a deal, with a fee of £100,000 mentioned in rumours.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man signed for Sunderland in 2021, becoming part of the side to secure the Black Cats’ long-awaited promotion back into the Championship following four seasons in the third-tier. Over his three-and-a-half year stay in the north, Pritchard has made 115 appearances, scoring nine times and registering 25 assists.

25 of those appearances have come during the current campaign, with one goal and five assists to his name before seeking a move.

Birmingham City have pounced to sign the vastly experienced midfielder, who will undergo a medical today ahead of his St. Andrew’s switch according to Lyall Thomas. There, he will reunite with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Alex Pritchard is on his way to sign for Birmingham City. Medical today ahead of signing a 2,5yr deal. Sunderland bringing in Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege to replace

Pritchard and Mowbray reunited

It will be a reunion for Mowbray and Pritchard who worked together at Sunderland, and the latter will be expected to slot straight into the Blues’ side. He could make his debut as early as Saturday when Birmingham City face a tough trip to West Brom in Championship action.

Mowbray’s men currently sit 20th in the Championship table, seven points above the relegation zone following a hugely disappointing run under previous manager Wayne Rooney.

Under new leadership, the Blues have played three fixtures so far and are undefeated. A 2-2 draw with Swansea was the start of the Mowbray era, followed by a 2-1 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup and then a 2-1 victory away against Stoke City back in league action.

Hopefully, the signing of Pritchard will aid them in their bid to push further up the division again.